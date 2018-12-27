Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Driving ban for Great Shefford man

Motorist had drunk almost twice legal limit for driving

court of law_1

A MOTORIST from Great Shefford has been banned from the roads for drink-driving.

Tyson Lee Cox had almost twice the legal amount of alcohol for driving in his system when he was stopped by police.

He was also driving uninsured.

On Wednesday, December 5, the 33-year-old, who lives in a flat in Richard Danielle House in the village, appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

There, he admitted driving a black Volkswagen Polo on Hungerford High Street at the junction with Kennedy Meadow on November 5 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 66mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

