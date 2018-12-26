Kingsclere Village Walk takes place tomorrow

THE annual Kingsclere Village Walk tke place today and is the perfect opportunity to burn off all those mince pies and naughty treats.

The Friends of St Mary’s are running the walk for the third consecutive year.

The group is meeting in St Mary’s Churchyard on from 10am today for a 10.30am start.

The route will take in Plantation Hill and ends in the Kingsmill Room for festive refreshments.

There is a suggested donation of £5 per adult.