Sixty more local projects get cash boost from Greenham Trust

GREENHAM Trust has allocated £160,000 to 60 projects throughout West Berkshire and North Hampshire in its autumn 2018 funding round.

Applications were received from a wide range of charitable sectors including education, health, community events, heritage, sport, wildlife and the environment, emergency services and organisations supporting those who are disadvantaged.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We are pleased to see such a wide variety of projects applying for funding this year.

“Whether the charities are large or small, it is incredible to see what a difference they can make to individuals and communities in West Berkshire and north Hampshire.

“We have over £300,000 each year to distribute via our reactive grant scheme and encourage any charitable organisation with a funding need to visit www.greenhamtrust.com to check their eligibility and apply.”

Staff, parents and children at The Willows Primary School in Newbury were delighted to receive more than £1,000 to support the refurbishment of its Early Years playground.

Helen Bowsher, from The Willows Primary School Parents Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA), said: “The Greenham Trust’s grant has made a real difference to our fundraising efforts this year and enabled us to finish our reception classes’ playground refurbishment project.

“The children now have access to outside reading and water-based play areas, as well as a climbing wall to help with their development and it wouldn’t have been possible without additional financial support of the trust.

“The trust does such a lot of great work with local causes and I’d like to pass on a big thank you from the children at The Willows for their contribution to this project.”

Other projects benefiting from funding this autumn include Recovery in Mind, which received £10,000 towards the cost of delivering free mental health courses to any adults living in West Berkshire and £6,000 to Time to Talk, a counselling service supporting young people in West Berkshire.

Time to Talk West Berkshire office manager Luisa Rayner said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a grant from Greenham Trust towards the counselling service we offer to vulnerable young people in West Berkshire.”

Recovery in Mind founder Angela Ryan said: “The trust’s ongoing support makes an enormous difference to local people with mental health challenges who attend our courses. We are all thankful and appreciative.”

The deadline for spring applications is March 8, 2019, and for the autumn round it is October 11, 2019.

Applications should be made via The Good Exchange website at www.thegoodexchange.com