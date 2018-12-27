Man assaulted in Newbury on Christmas Eve

A man was punched in the face during an unprovoked attack on Christmas Eve.

The 38-year-old victim had parked his car in the KFC car park in Wharf Road when a man left his vehicle and punched him in the face.

He also stole a chainsaw from the victim's car.

The assault and theft occurred around 11.25am on Christmas Eve.

The victim's face was bruised but he did not require hospital treatment.

The assailant is described as a white man, aged 28 to 30-years old, 6ft tall and of stocky build.

He was wearing a black shiny waist length jacket and jeans. It is believed he drove off in a small black hatchback car.

Investigating officer PC Claire Midwinter said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information about this offence to let us know.

“If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43180391429. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”