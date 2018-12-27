Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Humphries sets up clash with defending champion

The Newbury player beat Dimitri Van den Bergh at Alexandra Palace

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

LUKE Humphries has set up a clash with defending champion Rob Cross in the last-16 of the World Darts Championship in London.

The Newbury ace beat Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-1 at Alexandra Palace to continue his remarkable performance in the showpiece.

The 23-year-old raced into a two-set lead against Van den Bergh, but 'The Dreammaker' pulled a set back as he looked likely to level the game.

However, Humphries held his nerve to win the remaining two sets to win comfortably at Alexandra Palace.

He will now play defending champion Rob Cross in the last-16 of the competition on Friday evening.

After the game, he said: "It's huge, I am in the last-16 now, but I can go further and I am here to knock out the world champion.

"I am another man in the way to him [Cross] doubling up here at Alexandra Palace. If I am in top form, I know that I can give Rob a good game.

"Tomorrow I will be a better player and I'll get the right preparation ready for it," Humphries added. 

