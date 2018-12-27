Pub car park 'murder' - man charged

A MAN has died following a violent incident in a pub car park.

The tragedy happened outside The Cricketers pub in Heath End Road, Baughurst, at around 8.40pm on Saturday, December 22.

The victim was taken to North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke in a critical condition but died from his injuries on Christmas Eve.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile police arrested a 35-year-old man from Aldermaston on suspicion of murder.

He has since been bailed with conditions until January 21.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of affray. He has also been released from police custody on bail with conditions, until January 23.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44180475030 or Operation Ladder.