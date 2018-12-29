Shoplifting hairdresser 'tricked into smoking heroin'

A HAIRDRESSER who thought she was smoking cannabis had no idea her boyfriend was spiking it with heroin, a court heard.

Before long, Lorna Townsend had joined him in being a slave to the drug, Reading magistrates heard.

The 30-year-old, who lives at Tanner Court, off Pelican Lane in Newbury, was in the dock on a charge of shoplifting.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting on Thursday, December 6, said Ms Townsend stole clothing from Camp Hopson department store in Newbury and was identified from CCTV footage.

She added: “When arrested, the defendant said it was a stupid thing to have done, but that she was addicted to drugs and she wanted to sell the clothing in order to sell it for crack cocaine and heroin.”

Ms Townsend admitted stealing two Hugo Boss shirts, together worth £150, on September 15. She also has previous convictions for drug-related offences.

Martin Hennessy, defending, said his client had suffered a drug addiction relapse, having been deliberately hooked on heroin by an ex-boyfriend.

He added: “She suffered domestic violence for a number of years at the hands of a drug user.”

That man would encourage her to smoke what he said were cannabis joints, went on Mr Hennessy, but were in fact spiked with heroin.

The inevitable result, the court heard, was that she became addicted and her life began a downward spiral.

Mr Hennessy told magistrates: “She is currently living with her father after suffering domestic violence for a number of years.”

He said the mother-of-one had been unable to work or to care for her child since succumbing to the addiction.

Magistrates made Ms Townsend subject to a 12-month conditional discharge. They made no order for costs because of her lack of means, but ordered her to pay £75 in compensation, plus a victim services surcharge of £20.