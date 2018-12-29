West Berkshire Council leader to stand down in May 2019

WEST Berkshire Council leader Graham Jones has announced he will be stepping down from his role in May 2019.

As well as resigning from his post as leader, Mr Jones, who has represented Lambourn ward for more than 21 years, will be retiring from his role as councillor too.

He will remain in his post until next year’s local elections before retiring from civic duty to concentrate on his career in pharmacy and to allow more time for travel.

Mr Jones was first elected to the council in 1997.

This is his second stint as leader having also held the title between 2005 and 2012.

He resumed the role in 2017 following the tragic death of former leader Roger Croft, who died following a car crash in France.

Mr Jones, a keen cyclist, says he hopes to spend more time pursuing this hobby after he steps down from the council.

In 2010 he was part of a five-strong team who cycled from Newbury to Paris – a ride which raised more than £3,000 for local charity Swings and Smiles.

He followed this up two years later by cycling through each parish in West Berkshire in a single day, covering 135 miles for charity.

Mr Jones will continue to be a member of the Pharmacy and Public Health forum, advising Public Health England on pharmacy and public health matters.

He said: “It is with mixed feelings that I have decided not to seek re-election in May, but I am pleased to have played my part in shaping West Berkshire over the past 22 years.

“While West Berkshire, like many local authorities, has faced enormous financial pressure in the wake of the central government cuts to budgets, I have always sought to do the very best that I can for my constituents and the residents of West Berkshire. I genuinely believe that the district has developed an even stronger identity and will continue go from strength to strength.

“I shall miss working with my council colleagues and I particularly want to thank the staff and officers at West Berkshire Council for their support over my time as councillor and leader.”

Chair of the Conservative Group, Emma Webster, said: "Graham has served the community over the last twenty plus years, as he continues to do now, with huge dedication, integrity and passion for the residents of West Berkshire.

"He has always been a tremendously hard working councillor. He has a stable and consistent approach and this has made working with him a pleasure.

"I’m sure my fellow councillors will join with me in thanking him for his dedication to the district. We shall miss him very much."