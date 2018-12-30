Council gets £2m grant to fix potholes
Sun, 30 Dec 2018
POTHOLES across the district could soon be smoothed over after West Berkshire Council received £2m from the Department for Transport.
The money is West Berkshire’s share of the £420m handed to councils to improve potholes, which Chancellor Philip Hammond announced in his autumn budget in October.
The additional money has been made available in a bid to help local authorities fix potholes and carry out other repairs after the harsh ‘Beast From the East’ winter and a scorching summer, which took its toll on road networks across the country.
By the end of this financial year, West Berkshire Council will have already invested £3.6m on resurfacing and a further £1.06m on other road repairs to maintain the district’s 1,292km road network.
The announcement was welcomed by West Berkshire Council executive member for highways and transport Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft), who said: “We are delighted to have received this money.
“As a council we are committed to ensuring the roads in West Berkshire are safe and well-maintained.
“This additional money is welcomed and will enable us to carry out further improvements to the road network, such as pothole repairs, better drainage and clearer road markings and signage.”
All road-related problems can be reported to the council directly by visiting www.westberks.gov.uk/reportaproblem.
Justin S
30/12/2018 - 08:08
We dont need roads repaired. They are worn out. Hambridge Road was randomly splodged with tarmac recently in a poor effort to fix them at the kennet bridge and relied on traffic to squash it in and guess what ? yes, it all fell out again. Probably done for the coaches going to the races than for locals to stop damaging their vehicles. Just think if Benyon hadnt had a perfectly good ( relative to the roads that need replacing) done outside his (tax avoided) home , we could have used this money wisely on roads in desperate need of replacing. It is like a war zone out there and the council see fit to spend 2 million on tarmac dabs to last a few months. Usually they blame wet/ cold/ hot and any conditions of the weather for the roads demise, but its just plainly worn out. Wake up WBC , see this pothole money is a pittance to what is needed and dont say you dont have the money. Lets see what the costs are for you to move into the new council offices add up too. Green bin money is pennies
Reply
NewburyLad
30/12/2018 - 10:10
Have another go and write your comment in English. Not bloody difficult.
Reply
Justin S
30/12/2018 - 11:11
Its 2 words Newbury Lad , not one :) and I ran out of words I could use. Happy New year to you too
Reply