Final raceday of 2018 at Newbury tomorrow (Sat)

NEWBURY Racecourse will host its final meeting of 2018 tomorrow (Saturday).

Betway Challow Hurdle Day, features the Grade 1 Betway Challow Hurdle.

The extended two and a half-mile contest, which has a total prize fund of £45,000, is Newbury’s only Grade 1 contest across the National Hunt season.

The roll of honour for the Betway Challow Hurdle features some of Jump racing’s greatest stars, headed by Denman in 2005 who went on to land two runnings of the now Ladbrokes Trophy (2007 & 2009), plus the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Don’t miss the popular ‘Behind the Scenes’ tour, which explores the workings of the Weighing Room on a raceday and takes place at 11am, or get involved with a ‘Trip to a Jump’ throughout the afternoon at 2.10pm and 3.20pm.

Gates open at 10am with the first race at 12.05pm.

Tickets are available on the gate or by visiting newburyracecourse.co.uk