Arise, Sir John...

THE MP for Wokingham, John Redwood, whose constituency includes parts of West Berkshire, has received a knighthood in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

Mr Redwood (pictured, centre) is a former cabinet minister and leading Brexiteer.

The veteran member of parliament receives the honour in recognition of his political and public service.

One of the most familiar figures in British politics, Sir John Redwood has played a leading role in Conservative debates over Europe and internal battles over four decades.

Sixty-seven-year-old Sir John, an arch Euro sceptic, stood against John Major for the leadership of the Conservative party in 1995, losing by 129 votes.