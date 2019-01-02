Leading councillor stepping down due to illness

A LEADING member of West Berkshire Council’s executive committee is stepping down due to illness.

Marcus Franks, the council’s portfolio holder for community resilience and partnerships, (Con, Speen) made the announcement at a meeting on Thursday, December 20.

Mr Franks has served on the executive, the local authority’s body of senior councillors, for nine years.

He will be replaced as the lead member for community resilience and partnerships by Richard Somner (Con, Calcot).

Announcing his resignation from the executive, Mr Franks said he was proud to have served the residents of West Berkshire in a variety of roles and that his decision to step down had been a difficult one.

In a message to residents, Mr Franks, who is in his mid-40s, also stressed the importance of regular bowel checks for under-50s.

He said: “Following my diagnosis with bowel cancer at the end of last year, I have been receiving treatment and have continued to work.

“However, I now cannot give the time and energy that is required to be an executive councillor, hence my stepping down from this role.

“The instances in bowel cancer in those under 50 is fortunately not common, but it is important to consult your doctor early if you have any related symptoms.

“Bowel Cancer UK has a really good website which provides a lot of information about symptoms, treatments and the support available.”

Mr Franks added: “However, I remain on the council and will continue to support the leader of the council and the executive in continuing the work protecting the vulnerable and making West Berkshire a great place to live and work.”

Mr Somner will take over from Mr Franks from Wednesday, January 2.

Ahead of taking up his new role in the new year, Mr Somner said: “As a longstanding and well-respected member of the executive, Marcus is a tough act to follow.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the positive work that he’s been engaged in.

“As the nature of public service changes, closer partnership working becomes ever more important, as does the work helping communities do more for themselves.

“I am delighted to be taking on this important role and at such a crucial time and can’t wait to get started in the new year.”