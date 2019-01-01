Thatcham hit Totton for three

THATCHAM Town got off to a winning start in 2019 as they beat AFC Totton 3-0 at Waterside Park with Shane Cooper-Clark hitting a brace while Josh Helmore also found the net.

Just two points separated the two sides heading into the encounter but it was the Kingfishers who struck first just before the break.

George Jeacock was brought down in the penalty box and Cooper-Clark made no mistake with the resulting kick.

Town doubled their lead in the second half when Jeacock found Helmore who beat AFC Totton keeper Max Harris at his near post.

The third came seven minutes before the end as Jeacock turned provider once more as he found Cooper-Clark who made no mistake from close range.

Despite changes at the end, Thatcham saw out the victory to start the New Year with three points.

