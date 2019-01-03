IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, more than £5m has been spent on West Berkshire Council's bid to regenerate the London Road Industrial Estate.

In other news, a bid to make the district net zero carbon has been launched.

Also this week, more than £40,000 has been raised for the Prior's Court family fund.

Meanwhile, local people have been recognised in the New Year's Honour's list.

In Hungerford, new parking restrictions are coming into force.

In Thatcham, councillors have clashed over the motivation of devolution.

And in Hampshire, residents have lodged an application for costs against a traveller's site.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.