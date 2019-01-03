A339 junction works in Newbury begin on Monday

NINE months of disruption on Newbury’s town centre roads will begin on Monday.

In a bid to improve capacity on Newbury’s congested highways network, West Berkshire Council is spending £1.8m on diverting traffic off the A339 and into the town centre.

During phase one, which starts on January 7, traffic lights will be introduced at the junction of the A339 and Cheap Street to allow traffic to turn right from the dual carriageway.

There will be off-peak lane closures and pedestrian diversions during this phase, which is scheduled to last until March.

Phase two, scheduled from March to May, will focus on the Cheap Street junction with Market Street and includes the removal of the existing pedestrian crossings and the installation of new traffic lights and crossings.

Traffic will no longer be allowed to turn south into Cheap Street and access to the railway station car park will be via the new A339/Cheap Street junction.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed outside the Vue Cinema while the work is in progress.

The final phase will upgrade the Bear Lane roundabout and traffic light system.

Traffic will no longer be allowed to turn off the roundabout into Bear Lane and will instead be routed via the new A339/Cheap Street junction.

Again, off-peak lane closures will accompany the works.

The £1.8m project has been funded by developer’s contributions from Newbury Racecourse and Local Transport Plan capital grant funding.

The council will also take the opportunity to resurface the roads while the works are being carried out.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft) said: “This is a large but vital project.

“However, it will take the best part of the year to complete.

“The works are phased and resurfacing will take place at night to minimise disruption.

“We ask that motorists bear with us during the works which, ultimately, will prove great long-term benefits for the town.”