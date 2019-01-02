Girl, 15, knocked unconscious in 20-person brawl

POLICE have appealed for witnesses following a major public disturbance in Newbury on Saturday, December 29.

The fracas happened in Denman Drive and involved up to 20 people.

A 15-year-old girl was knocked to the ground in the disturbance and suffered a head injury, causing her to lose consciousness. She was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

A 38-year-old man suffered grazing and bruising to his legs, arms, face and back, while a 16-year-old boy received bruises to his face.

They did not require hospital treatment.

The offenders were described as white teenage boys all aged between 15 and 18.

The investigating officer, Det Con Andy Philpott, based at Newbury police station, said: “This was a large-scale disturbance involving a number of people, and unfortunately, three people were injured.

“I am appealing for to anybody who was in the area and believes they witnessed this incident or anyone with further information which could help with this investigation, to call 101, quoting reference number 43180395322.

“Alternatively, you can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Two 16-year-old boys from Newbury and a 16-year-old boy from Thatcham have all been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They have been released on conditional police bail until January 19.