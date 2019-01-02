Woman attacked by dog in Thatcham

A woman was bitten and dragged to the ground by a dog in Thatcham.

The 33-year-old was attacked by the loose German Shepherd that was running in the road on the A4.

Thames Valley Police said that the woman had approached the dog to prevent it running into traffic.

The dog then bit her arm and dragged her to the ground. She was helped by a member of the public before the dog’s owner arrived and fled with the dog.

The woman suffered puncture wounds to her arm, which required treatment and stitches at Basingstoke Hospital, and has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened at 12.15pm on Friday, December 21.

The dog’s owner is described as a white man, around 6ft tall and of slim build, with short dark hair and dressed in a black Puffa jacket with a grey stripe on it.

Investigating Officer, PC Claire Simpson, of Newbury Police Station, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim, who suffered serious and painful injuries to her arm.

“We are appealing to any witnesses to this incident to come forward and help us with our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 43180389202.”

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.