'Best yet' as Town topple Totton

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson admitted that his side’s 3-0 win against AFC Totton was the best home performance they have produced this season.

The three points on New Year’s Day saw the Kingfishers jump above their opponents and into 10th place in the Southern League Division 1 South.

A penalty from Shane Cooper-Clark gave the home side a narrow advantage at the break before Josh Helmore doubled his side’s lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Cooper-Clark added a third for Town to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

“It was a great result,” Robinson said. “I think it was probably the best home performance of the season to date because I thought we controlled large parts of the game.

“They didn’t really offer much of a threat and I felt that defensively we were very solid and going forward too.

“It’s what we have been working on in training,” admitted Robinson. “We’ve been improving on how we can move quicker and it’s now starting to pay off.”

Despite Robinson’s side only leading 1-0 at the break, he challenged them to maintain what they were doing in the game.

“I wanted us to do the same again in the second half,” he said. “I thought we dominated the first half and I knew that if we applied ourselves in the same manner, then we would create more chances.”

The Thatcham boss praised Helmore, whose goal gave his side breathing space.

He said: “We had the quality at the right time and George [Jeacock] did brilliantly to set up Josh.

“He [Josh] has been in and out of the squad recently, but good things happen to good people and I am chuffed for him as it was a man-of-the-match performance.”

Robinson calls for more home victories

It was Thatcham’s fifth home win of the season and Robinson is desperate to make it difficult for teams to pick up points at Waterside Park.

He said: “At this level, your home games are crucial and I must admit we haven’t been the best here, but we want to turn this into as big a fortress as possible.”

The Kingfishers were forced to make a number of changes to their squad over the festive break, but with the return of several players, Robinson believes the squad will become more consistent.

He said: “In the past few games, we have had seven first-team players missing and the likes of Tom Melledew, Gareth Thomas and Ekow Elliot have all been out.

“Once we get people back fit, the squad is going to be a formidable one and hopefully we can continue to move forward.

“The squad has 10 points from 12 over Christmas.

“At the start of the season, we didn’t have consistency in the squad about who we could select, but we’re now happy with recent weeks.”