Trowbridge test for title-chasing Blues

NEWBURY Blues will look to maintain their march towards the South West 1 East title on Saturday when they return to action after the Christmas break.

Blues, who are 16 points clear at the top, entertain Trowbridge at Monks Lane (3pm) following a two-week lay-off and they will be determined to make it 15 wins out of 15.

Trowbridge gave Blues one of their sterner tests of the season so far before losing 53-37 in September.

Thatcham face a relegation dogfight at home to Dorchester in Southern Counties South.

The Henwick Worthy side will be looking to chalk up their third win in succession against a Dorchester side who edged the first clash between the sides 28-24 earlier in the season.

Hungerford face a daunting task on their return to action in the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Premier.

They travel to second-placed Oxford hoping to avenge a 31-26 defeat in September.

In the same section, Tadley need victory at home to Drifters if they are to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.

Drifters won 36-14 in the first encounter in Farnham Common earlier in the season.