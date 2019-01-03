Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Trowbridge test for title-chasing Blues

Newbury return to action this weekend as they face Trowbridge at Monks Lane

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Trowbridge test for title-chasing Blues

NEWBURY Blues will look to maintain their march towards the South West 1 East title on Saturday when they return to action after the Christmas break.

Blues, who are 16 points clear at the top, entertain Trowbridge at Monks Lane (3pm) following a two-week lay-off and they will be determined to make it 15 wins out of 15.

Trowbridge gave Blues one of their sterner tests of the season so far before losing 53-37 in September.

Thatcham face a relegation dogfight at home to Dorchester in Southern Counties South.

The Henwick Worthy side will be looking to chalk up their third win in succession against a Dorchester side who edged the first clash between the sides 28-24 earlier in the season.

Hungerford face a daunting task on their return to action in the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Premier.

They travel to second-placed Oxford hoping to avenge a 31-26 defeat in September.

In the same section, Tadley need victory at home to Drifters if they are to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.
Drifters won 36-14 in the first encounter in Farnham Common earlier in the season.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Woman attacked by dog in Thatcham

Woman attacked by dog in Thatcham

Girl, 15, knocked unconscious in 20-person brawl

Girl, 15, knocked unconscious in 20-person brawl

A339 junction works in Newbury begin on Monday

A339 junction works begin on Monday

Newbury train station set for £18m makeover

Newbury train station set for £18m makeover

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33