Prior's Court fund raises more than £40k

MORE than £40,000 has been donated to families of three Prior’s Court School staff members who died in a crash on the M4.

The Prior’s Court Family Fund was set up to support relatives of Lorraine MacLellan, Jason Aleixo and Catherine Gardiner following the collision in October.

The fund closed on December 14, raising a total of £44,000.

It will also help support two other staff members still receiving treatment in hospital.

Head of fundraising at Prior’s Court Karen White said: “In such heartbreaking circumstances, it’s fantastic to see the local community pull together in support.

“We are very grateful to everyone who contributed; your efforts will make a difference to the people most affected by the tragedy.”

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was among the emergency responders at the scene.

The crews lent their support to the campaign by holding a charity car wash at Newbury Fire Station, which raised £1,330 towards the fund.

The crash occurred between Chieveley and Hungerford on October 11 and involved a lorry and a minibus returning three young adults with severe autism back to the Hermitage school from a work placement.

Mrs MacLellan and Mr Aleixo, both autism practitioners, died at the scene.

Mrs Gardiner, who was driving the minibus, died from her injuries in hospital the following day.

The three young adults have all been discharged from hospital.

A memorial service was held in Newbury’s St Nicolas’ Church two months after the crash on December 11.

The school’s chief executive Mike Robinson told the congregation: “Over the past few weeks our sense of family and community has been at its strongest.

“Never more so than in the hours immediately following the accident, when my remarkable colleagues put the needs of our young people ahead of their own pain and grief.

“Everyone made sure it was life as usual for our young people.

“It was truly remarkable and humbling to see the strength of everyone under those circumstances.”

Inquests into the three deaths have been opened and no arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number URN 545 (11/10) or by using their online form.