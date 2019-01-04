Tribute paid to pub assault victim who died on Christmas Eve

Tributes have been paid to a man who died on Christmas Eve following an assault outside a Baughurst pub.

Peter Bradfield, of Long Grove, Baughurst, was assaulted in the car park at The Cricketers pub in Heath End Lane, on December 22 at around 8.35pm.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital with a head injury but died on Christmas Eve.

In a tribute issued today Mr Bradfield’s partner, Melanie Griffiths, said: “We have lost a much-loved son, father, exceptional step-dad and partner. Needlessly taken too soon. Our hearts are broken.”

A 35-year-old man, from Micheldever, was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

But following Mr Bradfield's death the man was further arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been bailed with conditions until March 24.

A 16-year-old boy, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has also been released from police custody on bail with conditions until January 23.

Anyone with information is about this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting 44180475030, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.