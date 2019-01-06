New coffee shop for Hungerford

PLANNERS have approved proposals for a new coffee shop in Hungerford town centre.

The venture, called Coffee#1, will open in the vacant premises at 121 High Street.

Hungerford Town Council environment and planning committee formally backed the project and planners also received three letters of support from members of the public.

The report concluded: “The proposed change of use from retail to a... coffee shop would bring a vacant town centre unit within the primary shopping frontage back into use [and] provide employment opportunities which would support the local economy.

“The potential impacts of noise and odour from food preparation can be mitigated by condition.”

The report added: “Having taken account of all the relevant policy considerations and other material considerations referred to above, it is considered that the application complies with the development plan and is recommended for conditional approval.”

Coffee#1 also has a shop in Parkway Shopping, Newbury.