Pupil's run takes in rough sleepers camp, hostels and charity bases

Kennet School pupil runs 12-miles for homeless charity

A YEAR 12 pupil from Kennet School has completed a 12-mile sponsored run to raise money for the West Berkshire Homeless charity.

Finlay Beaven became interested in the charity following a school assembly presented by Thatcham Baptist Church pastor David Taylor. 

Finlay started and ended his 12-mile run at Kennet School on Saturday, December 22.

His route took in the homeless encampment at the bottom of Faraday Road, Newbury, the Two Saints hostels in Newtown Road and by the Robin Hood roundabout, Loose Ends at Newbury Baptist Church and the Salvation Army in Newbury, where West Berkshire Homeless is based. 

Finlay has been collecting donations at school and online and has so far raised around £400.

To donate to Finlay’s fundraising effort, go to https://www.gofundme.com/12-mile-charity-run-for-west-berkshire-homeless  

