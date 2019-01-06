Poppy Appeal tops £8,000

RESIDENTS of Kingsclere raised more than £8,000 for the 2018 Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Kingsclere Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal co-ordinator Wendy Morgan raised more than £7,000 by collecting for poppies.

She was presented with a further cheque for £710 on December 20 by parish council chairman John Sawyer, which was raised at the Lest We Forget event commemorating the end of the First World War, held at the Fieldgate Centre on November 10.

Mr Sawyer said: “The Fieldgate didn’t take a profit and as it turns out we made £710 profit on that show.”

Mr Sawyer presented the cheque to Ms Morgan at the Methodist Church coffee morning.

“We thought we would surprise her so there would be a few people there to applaud her,” he said.

The Lest we Forget concert included performances by Kingsclere Players, Kingsclere Singers (led by Hazel O’Leary), Kingsclere Performing Arts College, Resonance Youth Dance Group and JLD School of Dance.