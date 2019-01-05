Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Soup Kitchen cooks Christmas meal

Charity founder thanks people for their “overwhelming” donations over festive period

NEWBURY Soup Kitchen cooked up pre-Christmas meals for homeless people on Thursday, December 20.

The menu included a full roast dinner with all the trimmings, organised by the charity’s head chef and kitchen manager Jan Galland.

For afters, attendees enjoyed mince pies delivered from Tesco Metro and helpings of Christmas pudding and custard, provided by West Berkshire Foodbank. 

The charity also handed out 50 bacon butties to rough sleepers on Christmas Day, cooked by The Vineyard at Stockcross.

One of the volunteers played Christmas music from a car pin Market Place and the volunteers wore Christmas jumpers.

Founder of Newbury Soup Kitchen Meryl Praill said: “The whole event was a massive team effort. A big thank you to all who helped spread Christmas cheer to our users.”

Mrs Praill also thanked people for their “overwhelming” donations to the charity.

She said that as a result, the soup kitchen had enough food to last well into the new year and asked for financial donations only and specific items on its Amazon wishlist.

You can find the link on its site https://newburysoupkitchen.org. uk/please-donate-items-need/

