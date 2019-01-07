West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

CHRISTMAS may be over but in order to banish those festive blues, pubs in West Berkshire are giving away up to 33,000 free drinks this month.

Whether you fancy a pint, a gin and tonic, or if you’re doing Dry January and would prefer a non-alcoholic beer or soft drink, you can take up the offer from Ei Publican Partnerships.

The pub company is giving members of the public an excuse to visit their local in the New Year as part of its ‘Cheer Up January’ campaign.

Drinks included in the offer are Coors Light, Carling, Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime low alcohol cider, J2O, Strongbow, Bulmers, John Smiths, Amstel, Heineken 0.0, Guinness and Gordon’s gin.

Members of the public have until January 20 to claim their free drink, which can only be obtained by downloading a voucher on a smart phone from www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk before showing it at their nearest participating watering hole.

West Berkshire pubs taking part in the initiative include the Old London Apprentice, The White Hart in Thatcham, The Angel Inn, Woolhampton and Badgers Wood in Baughurst.

Nick Ligh, managing director at Ei Publican Partnerships, said: “We’re wishing everyone a Happy New Year and are encouraging people to be social in January.

“The pub is the original social network, where you can catch up with friends and be a part of a local community and just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy yourself.

“We recognise that many people are saving money in the New Year having indulged at Christmas so we’re making it easier by giving the nation a free drink.”