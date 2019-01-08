Caring brothers help light up Christmas

TWO boys from Wash Common spent their Christmas Eve lighting up patients’ faces by delivering gifts.

Harrison Sargeant, aged eight, and little brother Marlow, two, handed out presents to patients at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

Harrison, a Year 4 pupil at Falkland Primary School, was inspired to help as his mother, Henley Sargeant, works as a nurse on the trauma ward at the hospital.

Harrison and Marlow collected presents from local businesses, the school and friends and family, which they delivered to patients’ relatives and staff on the ward.

The eight-year-old wrapped and labelled the gifts to ensure they were suitable for the right person.

Mrs Sargeant said that Harrison was interested in her job and the NHS and always asked to come to work with her.

“He sees how passionate I am about my role and loves hearing all about what happens at the hospital and how the NHS works,” she said.

“I suggested to Harrison that, as he is very lucky at Christmas, we should do something for someone else this year and I expected him to pick something small.

“However, he asked to do something for the patients, relatives and staff in the hospital and he chose my ward because people come unexpectedly and usually after major injuries.

“He has lost a few close family members this year and it’s been difficult for him, so he wanted to do something positive.”

She said patients’ faces lit up and many cried in delight when her boys delivered the gifts.

Mrs Sargeant said: “It makes me very proud of both the boys because at times they do struggle, with parents working in the services and having to accept sometimes our work takes priority physically and emotionally, but Harrison still chose to do a good thing for Basingstoke Hospital and it has given them a much better understanding.

“Most of all, it was something we could do together and we enjoyed the whole experience.

“I am delighted with Harrison’s passion and I am hoping that Harrison and Marlow both join the NHS or police force when they are older and continue this new little tradition for years to come.”