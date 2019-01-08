Find out how to get into volunteering

ONE of the largest volunteering recruitment events in West Berkshire will be held next Saturday, January 12.

The event, called V365, will bring together more than 50 different charity and community groups with the aim of enthusing and encouraging people to become volunteers.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm in the Corn Exchange, Newbury.

Director of Volunteer Centre West Berkshire, Garry Poulson, who is chief organiser of the event, said: “We know very well that January is one of the renewal months in the year when people decide to take up something new, like a hobby or deciding to get fit.

“V365 is about bringing together as many organisations as we can under one roof where people can sit down opposite someone and talk to them about what the organisation does.

“It’s really about having a lot of choice and it’s a real eye-opener.

"It’s a bit of a cliché, but there will be something for everyone.”