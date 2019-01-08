Police release video highlighting impact of inappropriate 999 calls

A video demonstrating the impact of inappropriate calls to 999 has been released by Thames Valley Police.

The force said that approximately 80 per cent of the 999 calls it received, around 65,000 each year, do not require an emergency response.

The calls range from crimes that have taken place earlier in the day, issues that are handled by other agencies, callers who have grown tired of waiting on the non-emergency 101 number, as well as wholly inappropriate calls.

The think before you dial video includes calls from a woman asking for a police officer to come round for a chat and a man dialling 999 to make a complaint; holding up the line while a real crime is taking place.

Senior delivery manager for the contact centres, Gavin MacMillan, said: “We are an emergency service and will always prioritise answering 999 calls

“999 is a quick way to get through to the police in an emergency, not a quick way to get through to us about anything. To a minority of people calling us it is viewed as being a more convenient option, a way of jumping the queue.

“The video we have created illustrates a very real issue, anyone using 999 inappropriately is delaying us in answering a genuine emergency call.

“I urge people to think before you dial. If it is a situation where anyone is in harm’s way or a crime in progress then it is absolutely the right thing to call 999.

“If it is not an emergency but it is a matter for police then please go online or call 101.”

This summer, Thames Valley Police launched its new website which now allows all crimes and road traffic collisions to be reported online. It also includes a Contact Us form for general queries and requests for advice, as well as forms to update an existing crime report or request contact from an officer when they are next on duty.