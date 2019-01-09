Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Club's boost for Two Saints

John Garvey

NEWBURY Bridge Club has given the town’s homelessness hostel Two Saints a £4,500 boost.

The club chose Two Saints as its charity of the year.

The donation will help towards providing a launderette and to regenerate an old workshop space. 

Club chairman Richard Bungay recently presented a cheque to Two Saints manager Sam Headland.

She said: “We’d like to thank Richard and everyone involved at Newbury Bridge Club for this amazing donation, which will help us to provide extra support and activities for our clients on their journey to independence.”

