Man arrested in connection with Thatcham dog attack

Woman suffered puncture wounds requiring hospital treatment

John Herring

John Herring

police

A man has been arrested in connection with a dog attack in Thatcham.

The 23-year-old, from Thatcham, has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

He has been released on police bail until January 23.

The arrest is in connection with an incident at 12.15pm on Friday, December 21, when a loose German Shepherd bit a woman close to the A4.

Investigating officer, PC David Burleigh, of Newbury station, said: “We are still appealing for witnesses following this incident and would appeal for anyone who saw anything to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 43180389202.”

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

