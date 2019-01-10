Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

On sale now

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, welfare checks are being conducted at a care home following a series of complaints. 

In other news, a homeless shelter will open in the town this winter. 

Also this week, improvements to the A34 must begin at Chieveley, Newbury's MP has said. 

Meanwhile, a new police policy for drug users is being trialled. 

In Hungerford, a “well known” local man is jailed following a village centre knife incident.

In Thatcham, a decision has been made over a new showroom on the edge of town. 

And in Hampshire, Basingstoke and Deane see a fall in the number of homeless people, and £10,000 is available for Tadley organisations.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man arrested in connection with Thatcham dog attack

Man arrested in connection with Thatcham dog attack

CCTV released after boy's bike stolen in Newbury

CCTV released after boy's bike stolen in Newbury

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

Serial conwoman, 25, spared prison by judge

Serial conwoman, 25, spared prison by judge

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33