Thu, 10 Jan 2019
IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, welfare checks are being conducted at a care home following a series of complaints.
In other news, a homeless shelter will open in the town this winter.
Also this week, improvements to the A34 must begin at Chieveley, Newbury's MP has said.
Meanwhile, a new police policy for drug users is being trialled.
In Hungerford, a “well known” local man is jailed following a village centre knife incident.
In Thatcham, a decision has been made over a new showroom on the edge of town.
And in Hampshire, Basingstoke and Deane see a fall in the number of homeless people, and £10,000 is available for Tadley organisations.
As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.
Pick up a copy, on sale today, for just £1.
If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.
You can also follow us on Instagram and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News