Make some noise for Thatcham's orchard

COME and sing and dance to bless Thatcham’s orchard this weekend.

The annual wassailing event returns to the community orchard, close to the Nature Discovery Centre on Sunday.

The event celebrates the orchard and the new year; blessing the trees, drinking to their health and frightening away evil spirits with singing, bashing pans and making as much noise as possible.

The event will be held between 2pm and 3pm.

If you play a musical instrument, bring it along, or bring pots and pans to bash. There will be cake, plus mulled cider and apple juice to toast the trees and quench the thirst after all the singing and pot bashing.



Timetable:

13:30 meet at the Nature Discovery Centre to create your noise-makers and to crown the King and Queen of the Wassail. (this is principally for the children – if any children want to be King or Queen for the Wassail, they need to be there at the visitor centre)

Jan Cover, Mayor of Thatcham will crown the King and Queen.

14:00 The Community Orchard will be blessed festivities there with the King and Queen assisting the mayor in the blessing of the trees

14:10 – 15:00 dressing the tree, blessing the trees, singing, mulled cider/apple juice and cakes.



There is no charge for admission to this event, though donations towards the upkeep of the orchard will be appreciated.