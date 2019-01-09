Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

CCTV released after boy's bike stolen in Newbury

Officers want to speak with man who may have vital information

John Herring

CCTV of a man who may have vital information about the theft of a boy's bicycle in Newbury has been released by police.

The 14-year-old secured the blue and orange coloured Careera Valour mountain bike in the bicycle shelter before entering Sainsbury's in Hectors Way. 

The thief then broke the lock and rode off with it. 

The theft took place at around 3.30pm on Friday, January 4.

Investigating officer, PC Katherine Lathe based at Newbury police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV image, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises this individual, or has information about the incident, can report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190003594.

!Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

  • NewburyResident

    09/01/2019 - 15:03

    Police would like to speak to a man who may have vital information (and a new bike! ;-) )

  • NewburyLad

    09/01/2019 - 15:03

    2019 and we still use low resolution cctv cameras. Unless cameras deliver clear images, there is very little point in having them.

