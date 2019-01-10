Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man groped woman at community event

Victim was grabbed as she asked for directions, court told

A MAN has been sentenced for groping a stranger at the Burghfield Box Kart Bash.

The charity event was held in the village on June 24 and among the crowds was 32-year-old Regimentas Kriksciunas, of Green Lane, Burghfield Common.

Reading magistrates heard how, when a woman approached him during the event and asked him for directions, he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

Mr Kriksciunas denied sexually assaulting the woman, but was convicted following a trial.

He appeared for sentencing on Tuesday, November 27.

Reading magistrates made him subject to a two-year community order with the requirement that he carry out 210 hours of unpaid community work plus up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Mr Kriksciunas must also sign on the Sex Offender Register for five years.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £950 costs towards the trial and a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, Mr Kriksciunas was ordered to pay his victim £300 in compensation.

  • NewburyLad

    10/01/2019 - 17:05

    Locally born perv then.

