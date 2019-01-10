Foxley: It's starting to click for Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town’s match-winner Darren Foxley believes the club are finally clicking after they beat promotion hopefuls Concord Rangers on Saturday.

The Crusaders winger scored both goals – including an 86th minute winner – as they beat Concord 2-1 at Bulpit Lane.

The three points, along with a win against Oxford City on New Year’s Day, have taken Hungerford out of the National League South relegation zone.

Town recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since August, and now find themselves three points clear of the drop zone, just four points behind 18th-placed Truro City.

“It feels amazing to score a brace and help the team to a victory,” said Foxley. “We have been working hard on the training field and we deserve the wins we have got.”

It’s the second time that the winger has been the match hero for Hungerford as he scored an injury-time winner against Chippenham Town last month.

“I am buzzing that I have been scoring important goals for the team,” he said. “Saturday’s winner has to be up there as the most important alongside the Chippenham goal, because it secured all three points and keeps us pushing up the table.”

Hungerford are improving all the time

Foxley believes things are starting to look up for Town.

“Back-to-back wins are crucial for us. It shows the team are finally clicking and we are playing some really good stuff now,” he said.

Hungerford face relegation rivals in Gloucester City on Saturday and Foxley is aware of how significant the game will be in their bid for survival.

“The Gloucester game is massive this Saturday,” he said. “We will be going into it full of confidence, trying to get the win.

“The win – if we are to get it – would be incredibly important as it would keep us away from the relegation zone and we can start looking up in the table,” he added.

The clash with Gloucester is one of two games in quick succession.

The Crusaders host Slough Town in the quarter-finals of the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy on Tuesday.

This game was due to be played last month, but was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

After the cup game with Slough, Hungerford travel to Grosvenor Vale to face former manager Bobby Wilkinson and Wealdstone.