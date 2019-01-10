Archer believes there is more to come

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer will be hoping his side can shake off their Christmas hangover when they travel to Wimborne in the South West 1 South on Saturday.

Blues returned to action last weekend as they edged past Trowbridge 22-14 at Monks Lane to maintain their 100-per-cent record after 15 league games.

The victory wasn’t straightforward as Blues were made to work hard to stay 15 points clear of second-placed Old Centralians.

“We made hard work of it,” admitted Archer. “Credit to Trowbridge, they were very good and in the first half they caused us a lot of problems because they had some good direct runners. They were unlucky not to score more, but in the end I thought our defence was strong again.”

Blues took the lead, but Trowbridge continued to press and scored a try of their own.

Archer’s side scored two further tries in the second half, but he believes they should have had more.

“In attack, we let a lot of stuff go,” he said. “We had opportunities to score more tries and for one reason or another, we didn’t take those, which is a little bit frustrating.

“Hopefully it’s just a Christmas hangover and we can get back to being clinical on both sides of the ball.”

The head coach was concerned at how easy it was for Trowbridge to find their way past his defence and admitted that improvements are needed.

He said: “We tightened up in the second-half and we can take positives from the game, but there is a lot more to work on and I think there is still a lot more to come and you’ll see us improve from here.

Everyone will test Newbury

Blues travel to Wimborne on Saturday and, despite a 43-5 victory at Monks Lane earlier in the season, Archer is expecting a tough challenge.

He said: “The difficult thing with this league is that teams will be different to how they were when we last played them.

“I want us to focus on ourselves and adapt to everything that is in front of us in the moment because that is what is important,” he added.