Festive period has been a success for Kingfishers

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson believes fatigue played a big part in Saturday’s 1-0 away defeat to Slimbridge.

Will Hawes scored an 85th-minute winner for the hosts to deny the Kingfishers at least a point and end their five-game unbeaten run.

It was Town’s ninth defeat of the season, but after recent results the club are in 12th place – just three points off a play-off spot.

“I felt that we looked a bit tired,” said Robinson. “I think a lot of that was down to playing so many games over the festive period.

“We had around six first-team players missing throughout the Christmas period, which meant that we couldn’t really rotate or change much.”

Thatcham were unable to continue their unbeaten run, but Robinson felt his side had done enough to secure at least a point.

“I felt we should have taken something from the game because we had chances, with one of them coming from Conor Lynch at the end.

“If you offered me that points tally over the Christmas period, I would have bitten your hand off,” he admitted.

The Kingfishers have taken 10 points from a possible 15 over the festive period and face Winchester City at Waterside Park on Saturday (3pm).

When the two sides met earlier in the season, Thatcham were denied a late winner when the referee failed to see that the ball had crossed the line, which resulted in Winchester going up the other end and scoring themselves.

Robinson said: “It is in the back of our minds, because we were 2-0 up and lost the game in controversial style.

“It’s an important one because we want to bounce back after defeat last weekend.

“It’s a big game for me personally because I have a lot of friends behind the scenes and I know their manager, Craig Davis very well.”

After the game with Winchester, Thatcham host Melksham Town on Tuesday before a long trip to Barnstaple Town on January 19.

Robinson said: “We go into every game, whether it be home or away, wanting to win, so the games against Winchester and Melksham Town as well as Barnstaple are fixtures we’re going to want points from.”

And Robinson believes his side’s home form can be key in them putting in another solid run of performances.

He said: “I think our home form has picked up a little bit.

“We had a very good performance against AFC Totton so we’re going to want to back that up.

“Winchester won’t like coming to us, so hopefully we can turn up and put in another good performance.”