£10,000 of grants available for Tadley community Groups

TADLEY Town Council has set aside £10,000 to allocate to community groups.

Any not-for-profit organisation run for the benefit of Tadley residents can apply for a grant between £250 and £2,000 to improve the services offered.

All projects will be considered if they have not yet started, there is a demonstrable need or demand for them and they deliver added value to the community.

Residents will then have the opportunity to vote on which projects should receive funding through an open day.

All applications must be submitted by Friday, February 22.

Those that meet the criteria will be invited to promote their project at the open day on Saturday, April 6, between 11am and 3pm, at the Ambrose Allen Centre, Franklin Avenue.

The form and grant criteria can be downloaded from www.tadleytowncouncil.gov.uk, obtained by email at clerk@tadleytowncouncil.gov.uk or by calling (0118) 981 3360.