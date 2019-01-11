Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Appeal after five cars damaged in one night

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after five cars were damaged in a Newbury road in one night. 

Wing mirrors were ripped off a Vauxhall Astra and a Hyundai i10 in Argyle Road between noon on Saturday, January 5, and 10.20am the following day.

Wing mirrors on a Ford Fiesta and another Hyundai i10 were also ripped off during the same time period. 

And sometime between 4pm on January 5, and 6.20am on January 6, a wing mirror was torn off a Volkswagen Polo.

Anyone with information about the above incidents should fill out an online form on Thames Valley Police’s website or alternatively contact the 24- hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101.

Quote crime reference numbers: Astra 43190004879, Hyundai 43190004878, Polo 431900055-29, second Hyundai 43190004876 and Fiesta 43190004862.

