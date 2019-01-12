Veteran conwoman back behind bars

A VETERAN conwoman who preys on the good nature of local people is back behind bars.

Amanda Basden, who used to go by the surname Futcher, has more than 150 previous convictions and regularly begged for cash, pleading that she needed a taxi to visit her desperately sick baby in hospital.

There was no sick baby, but that did not stop her collecting £5, £10 and even £20 notes by plying her fake sob-story from door to door or approaching well-meaning strangers in the street.

One elderly lady offered her a lift instead and Basden repaid her kindness by stealing her handbag from the back seat.

Badsen, a former Park House School pupil, also stole a charity box from the Royal British Legion in 2016.

Now aged 38 and living in Love Lane, Newbury, she was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 20.

There, she admitted her latest round of offending which included yet more offences of begging and stealing.

Specifically, Basden admitted an offence of racially aggravated harassment, stealing goods together worth hundreds of pounds from Marks and Spencer on three occasions, stealing £45-worth of goods from New Look, remaining in a prohibited area and breaching a supervision order.

All the above offences were committed in Reading between June and December last year.

She initially denied an offence of begging for money in Reading on September 17, which she was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) imposed by a judge at Reading Crown Court on April 22, 2014.

But she subsequently changed her plea and admitted it.

Basden was sentenced to a total of 40 weeks in jail.

In passing sentence, magistrates remarked on her lengthy record of previous convictions.

In addition, Basden was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.