New parking restrictions to deter commuters

NEW parking restrictions in Fairview Road, Hungerford, are aimed at deterring long-stay commuters.

Residents have long complained that they are unable to park in the bays outside their homes.

They say the spaces are taken up by London commuters who leave them there all day before taking the train to work, rather than pay to use a nearby car park.

District councillors Paul Hewer and James Podger (both Con, Hungerford) proposed the new restrictions, which have now been ratified by the executive member for highways and transport, Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft).

Mr Hewer said: “It’s been a matter of real concern to the people living just down the road from the One Stop shop.

“Hopefully these new restrictions will resolve the issue for them.”

The proposal involved introducing a limited waiting bay fronting numbers 23 to 33, Fairview Road.

The recommendation was for the restriction to “be approved but held in abeyance and not be marked on site unless displacement problems occur as a result of the introduction of the remaining proposals on Fairview Road”.

The report adds: “This would remove the need to re-advertise and consult again on this specific area and allow measures to be quickly introduced to address those potential problems should they occur in future.”

Meanwhile, in Park Street, Hungerford, a proposal to introduce a ‘no waiting between 8am and 6pm’ restriction has been amended to a ‘permit holders only’ restriction between noon and 2pm and between 6pm and 8am.

Despite these initiatives, school-children continue to run the gauntlet as huge Tesco lorries make deliveries to One Stop in Fairview Road.

Mr Hewer expressed his frustration at the continuing danger and repeated his threat to take legal action.

The Newbury Weekly News first reported last July how residents suffered a daily problem in Fairview Road and Clarks Gardens as lorries, up to 40ft long, delivered to the store.

When deliveries were undertaken by One Stop, the management reportedly abided by a 2012 risk assessment, which suggested making only evening deliveries to avoid school arrivals and departures and to avoid blocking residents’ access to their homes.

But since Tesco took over deliveries, say residents, the problem has been worse than ever, with several near-misses involving children.

Town councillors have been told the supermarket giant has repeatedly snubbed requests for a meeting to resolve the issue.

Mr Hewer said this week that efforts to negotiate a solution with the retail giant have so far proved fruitless, adding: “Perhaps they’re just too big to care.”

He said that he and Mr Podger were seeking a meeting with the new head of highways and transport at West Berkshire Council to try to find a permanent resolution.

But he repeated his warning of court action.

Mr Hewer said: “We can’t let this go on. It’s hair-raising down there.

“At the end of the day, if all else fails, we’ll have to haul them into court and let a judge deal with them.”