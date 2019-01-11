Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

SEVERAL cars suffered major damage after a motorist apparently lost control of her vehicle in a Newbury supermarket car park this morning.

The incident happened at Tesco in the Pinchington Lane retail park around 10am.

One witness, who said their car was so badly damaged it would have to be written off, said: "A woman in a silver Volkswagen seemed to completely lose control of her car. It sped straight into other cars, reversed and then banged into another one. Cars were being shunted into one another.

"It's amazing that no one was sitting in the vehicles at the time. I came out of the store to a scene of devastation. Only one of the damaged vehicles appeared driveable."

The area was cordoned off by police and the Volkswagen driver was reportedly treated by emergency services.

No one else is thought to have been hurt.