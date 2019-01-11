Appeal following pedestrian being hit by traffic on the A34

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following reports that a person was hit by traffic on the A34 this evening (Friday, January 11).

The force was called to the southbound carriageway of the A34 at 6.19pm, following reports of multiple vehicles hitting the pedestrian.

The collision occurred on the A34, south of junction 13 of the M4 near Chieveley.

Investigating officer, Inspector Andy Tester said: “I am appealing to anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to this collision.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a pedestrian walking in the area of the A34 and Chieveley Services this evening.

“If you have any information or footage which you think might be relevant to our investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police by either calling 101 or visiting our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting investigation reference 1019 (11/1).

“The southbound carriageway of the A34, south of junction 13 of the M4 is likely to be closed until at least 1am tomorrow (12/1), while we carry out vital enquiries at the scene.”