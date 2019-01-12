Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Firefighters called to gas leak in Newbury

Houses evacuated and road closed

Houses were evacuated in a Newbury street last night following a suspected gas leak.

Police, fire crews and engineers were called at around 7.30pm following reports of a leak at a property in Enborne Grove.

Watch manager at Newbury Fire Station, Phil Knight, said that the combined services had made sure the area was safe before isolating the gas supply and clearing the gas from the property.

He said that a couple of houses had been evacuated and the road was closed while the operation was carried out. 

Firefighters left the scene after an hour. 

