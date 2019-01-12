Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

A man has died after being hit by traffic on the A34 last night.

Police were called to the southbound carriageway, south of the M4s junction 13 at Chieveley, at 6.19pm yesterday (11/1).

The 30-year-old man, from Newbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by Thames Valley Police.

Officers said that the man had been struck by multiple vehicles.

Investigating officer, Inspector Andy Tester said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I reiterate my appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to this collision to please come forward, so we can give some answers to the man’s loved ones.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking in the area of the A34 and Chieveley Services last night.

“If you have any information or footage which you think might be relevant to our investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police by either calling 101 or visiting our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting investigation reference 1019 (11/1).

“I would like to thank those members of the public who have already contacted police with vital information.

“Finally, I would like to thank everyone from the various organisations who attended last night’s collision, they demonstrated professionalism in tragic circumstances.”

The road reopened was closed until the early hours of this morning.