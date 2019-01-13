Park House awarded 'Get Set Beacon' status

A NEWBURY school is taking part in a nationwide Olympic initiative to inspire young people to live a healthier, active lifestyle.

Park House School has been selected to be a Get Set Beacon organisation, which promotes Olympic ideals through sporting events for the community over the academic year.

Pupils and Park House staff are already planning to hold three sporting events for local schools to take part in.

Headteacher Derek Peaple said: “We’re very proud and pleased that Park House School is one of just 45 schools and youth organisations nationally to be chosen as a beacon.”

The school will receive funding from the Get Set initiative to support the events.

Get Set is the British Olympic Association and British Paralympic Association’s youth engagement programme that grew from the London Olympics of 2012. Its aims are to help young people live a fit and healthy lifestyle and to realise their sporting potential.

The school’s Get Set Beacon mark follows Park House becoming the only educational institution to have been awarded the ‘Inspired by 2012’ mark by the Cabinet Office.