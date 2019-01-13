Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Dogs on the M4 lead to rolling road block

Animals spotted between Chieveley and Hungerford

A rolling roadblock was in place on the M4 through West Berkshire this afternoon after two dogs ran onto the motorway. 

Thames Valley Police said that the road block was in place after the dogs were seen on the westbound carriageway between junction 13 (Chieveley) and 14 (Hungerford).

Highways England added that the dogs had been found and removed from the motorway.

All lanes are now open.  

