Dogs die from injuries sustained on the M4

Police release update to yesterday's rolling road block

Two dogs loose on the M4 yesterday have died from injuries. 

Thames Valley Police initiated a rolling roadblock on the westbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 14 (Chieveley and Hungerford) following reports of the animals on the motorway.

The force announced this morning "both dogs were struck and unable to survive their injuries.

"We took them to the local vet who identified the owner from the microchips and the owner has been informed."

