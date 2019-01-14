Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury's River Island shop to close

Fashion retailer announces it will leave the town next month

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

FASHION retailer River Island has announced it will be closing its Newbury store next month.

A sign in the window of the shop says it will shut its doors for the last time at 6pm on Saturday, February 9.

The two closest River island stores to Newbury are in The Oracle shopping centre in Reading and The Orchard Centre in Didcot.

The store says it currently has no plans to relocate elsewhere in the town.

  • Micky

    14/01/2019 - 17:05

    Yet another one bites the dust

  • Starlords Mum

    14/01/2019 - 16:04

    You have just repeated what the sign says and taken 4 days to do it, that isn't proper journalism.

