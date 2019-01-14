Newbury's River Island shop to close
Mon, 14 Jan 2019
FASHION retailer River Island has announced it will be closing its Newbury store next month.
A sign in the window of the shop says it will shut its doors for the last time at 6pm on Saturday, February 9.
The two closest River island stores to Newbury are in The Oracle shopping centre in Reading and The Orchard Centre in Didcot.
The store says it currently has no plans to relocate elsewhere in the town.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Micky
14/01/2019 - 17:05
Yet another one bites the dust
Reply
Starlords Mum
14/01/2019 - 16:04
You have just repeated what the sign says and taken 4 days to do it, that isn't proper journalism.
Reply